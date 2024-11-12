Detroit parents accused of beating their 8-year-old son to death

Strike averted at Michigan Medicine, Hinch named finalist for AL manager award and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Two Detroit parents are charged in connection with allegedly fatally assaulting their 8-year-son, officials say.

Jamarr Hill, 37, is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse. Kentoria Latricia Moss, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and lying to a peace officer.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office alleges that on the afternoon of Nov. 8, Hill and Moss fatally assaulted their child at their home in the 600 block of Clairmont Avenue in Detroit.

Medics were called to the home and took the boy to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner determined that the child died as a result of multiple blunt force traumas to the head.

"The alleged facts in this case are chilling. The defendants in this case worked in tandem to beat and eventually kill this poor child - two adults against an eight-year-old. Little Adren had zero chance of surviving," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Hill and Moss were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.