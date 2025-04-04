Detroit man sentenced for allegedly selling heroin laced with fentanyl

A Detroit man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for allegedly trafficking heroin laced with fentanyl and cocaine, federal prosecutors announced.

Israel Crumpton, 52, was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that over six months between 2018 and 2019, Crumpton and co-conspirators sold large quantities of heroin laced with fentanyl and crack cocaine in the 7700 block of East Palmer Street in Detroit. Crumpton is accused of leading and organizing the drug distribution business.

Officials say Crumpton "secured bulk narcotics from his suppliers and sold or directed others to sell those drugs to resellers or users, generating significant cash proceeds."

In November 2018, members of the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) began surveilling Crumpton's alleged "trap house" and "stash house" in the 7700 block of East Palmer Street and later served search warrants at two locations on East Palmer Street and another location on Detroit's west side.

While searching the locations, investigators seized large amounts of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, numerous firearms and ammunition, as well as more than $40,000 in cash.

Crumpton and a co-conspirator were charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking and one count of firearm possession. Crumpton was convicted by a jury in May 2024 of drug trafficking charges. The co-conspirator pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

"Our office aggressively pursues drug traffickers who push substantial quantities of dangerous drugs like heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine into our neighborhoods for personal gain and with indifference to the tragedy they inflict. Thanks to the outstanding teamwork among the Michigan State Police's County of Macomb Enforcement Team, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and U.S. Attorney's Office, a dangerous drug trafficker has been removed from our streets," said Acting United States Attorney Julie A. Beck.