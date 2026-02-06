Detroit man pleads guilty to meth distribution charge in West Virginia, faces up to 40 years

A Detroit man pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge after authorities found methamphetamine and fentanyl in his possession in West Virginia, federal prosecutors report.

James Richard Mathis, 30, of Detroit, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of West Virginia reported.

Mathis is scheduled to be sentenced on May 20. He faces at least five years, up to 40 years, in prison; along with at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million, federal officials said.

The investigation involves 90 grams of methamphetamine and over 20 grams of fentanyl that prosecutors say Mathis had possession of when in the area of Dunbar, W. Va.

Federal prosecutors said the case highlights ongoing efforts to address drug trafficking in the region.

Agencies that worked on this case included the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team in West Virginia, which is composed of the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the Nitro Police Department, the St. Albans Police Department and the South Charleston Police Department.