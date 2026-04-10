Detroit man killed in rollover crash on I-96 near Davison Avenue, police say

A Detroit man died as a result of his injuries in a rollover crash on Interstate 96 in Wayne County, the Michigan State Police reported.

The crash happened about 12:55 a.m. Friday on the I-96 Local exit to Davison Avenue.

The 45-year-old man was driving a pickup eastbound in the local lanes of I-96, but lost control near the exit to Davison Avenue, troopers said. The pickup struck a utility pole on the embankment and rolled over. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

He was taken by Detroit EMS to a local hospital, where he died.

Police did not release his name, but said family members have been notified.

All lanes of eastbound I-96 in that area were closed for on-site investigation and cleanup. I-96 was reopened about 2:30 a.m., according to traffic reports from the Michigan Department of Transportation.