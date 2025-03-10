Detroit man found shot to death on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale

Ferndale police are investigating after a 27-year-old Detroit man was found shot to death on Woodward Avenue over the weekend.

The shooting happened at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, March 9. Police received an initial call reporting shots fired near the intersection of 8 Mile and Woodward. Shortly after, a second caller reported seeing someone lying outside a Ford Escape on the southbound Woodward Avenue bridge over 8 Mile.

When police arrived, they found the victim lying outside his stopped vehicle in the roadway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe the man was driving southbound on Woodward when an unknown suspect fired several shots into his vehicle. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This is a tragic event, and our thoughts are with the victim's family as well as loved ones during this difficult time. We are committed to finding those responsible," said Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi in a statement. "We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing justice to the victim and his family."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Ferndale police at 248-541-3650, extension 5.