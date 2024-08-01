Detroit man found guilty in 2022 shooting that killed 2 people, injured 6 others

Death of Michigan boy, 6, under investigation, state minimum wage increasing and more top stories

Death of Michigan boy, 6, under investigation, state minimum wage increasing and more top stories

Death of Michigan boy, 6, under investigation, state minimum wage increasing and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was found guilty in connection to the shooting deaths of two people, and the non-fatal shootings of several others in July 2022.

A jury found Winston Kirtley Jr., 38, guilty as charged on Wednesday.

In August 2022, Kirtley was arraigned on two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building and 10 counts of felony firearm.

At about 2:45 a.m. on July 31, 2022, officers responded to the 11630 block of Coyle St. after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the home, the found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital.

Authorities learned that an argument between Kirtley and the victims escalated, and Kirtley pulled out a rifle and fired it multiple times.

Toyake Thirkeild, 39, and Andre Willis, 38, were killed and six other people, including a 40-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman, all of Detroit, were injured.

Kirtley's is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 4.

"I have always known that at times the most trivial events can cause the heaviest damage. The alleged motive here is way beyond the pale and has now changed lives forever", said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "It is clear and has been clear for some time that absolutely nothing is sacred when it comes to gun violence these days. It is also apparent that there is little political will to control the mechanisms behind it."