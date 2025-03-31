Detroit man facing felony charges after attempt to meet young girls for sexual activity

Storm damage across lower Michigan; auto tariffs begin Thursday; and more top stories

Storm damage across lower Michigan; auto tariffs begin Thursday; and more top stories

Storm damage across lower Michigan; auto tariffs begin Thursday; and more top stories

A Detroit man was arrested in Ohio after an attempt to meet young girls for sexual activity, Toledo Municipal Court records show.

Brett Tooman, 34, was arrested Saturday and then booked at Lucas County Jail, on attempt to commit an offense, a fourth-degree felony, compelling acceptance of objectionable material, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

He is accused of making arrangements through a messaging app to meet up with "two prepubescent female children and have sexual relations," the court records state.

The person getting the messages was an undercover police officer.

He is also accused of sending videos of children being sexually assaulted by an adult male to an undercover police officer, the court records state.

After he arrived in Toledo at the agreed-upon location to meet the girls, he was arrested and taken into custody.

The cocaine possession charge relates to what officers found after he arrived in Toledo.

He was scheduled for a Monday hearing at Toledo Municipal Court.