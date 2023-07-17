Detroit man dies after losing control of vehicle on Lodge Freeway at Wyoming
(CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old Detroit driver died overnight after a single-vehicle crash on the Lodge Freeway.
The incident happened at about 3:40 a.m. on Monday, July 17, on the southbound M-10 exit to Wyoming.
State police say the SUV driver was exiting and could not make the turn due to excessive speed. The driver went straight and then went airborne, crossing over the ramp before striking the embankment on the far side of the ramp.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
No one else was injured. In addition, police say no one else was in the SUV, and no other vehicles were involved.
