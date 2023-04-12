Detroit man convicted of killing Tennessee woman in road rage incident

Paul Foutner Charme Allen, District Attorney General - Knoxville, Tenn.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been convicted of killing a Tennessee woman during a road rage incident in 2021.

Paul Lorenzo Foutner, 33, of Detroit, was convicted on April 6 on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to serve 54 years in prison.

The fatal shooting stemmed from an incident in February of 2021, where the victim apparently swerved in front of a vehicle in which Foutner was a passenger. Foutner then exited the vehicle and began shooting, killing the driver and endangering a passenger. Stray bullets also struck a Knox County special needs school bus. Foutner fled the scene but was later apprehended by authorities.

"This is another example of the violence that comes along with Detroit drug traffickers coming to our community," said Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen.

Foutner has three previous drug trafficking convictions in Detroit and Carter County, Kentucky. The identity of the victim was not released.