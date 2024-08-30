Watch CBS News
Crime

Detroit man, 72, charged with shooting and killing his wife

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories
Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories 03:50

(CBS DETROIT) — A 72-year-old Detroit man is facing a murder charge after police say he shot and killed his wife.

Detroit police say George Douglas Thomas is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm.

The shooting happened on the 19400 block of Five Points Street on July 26. Officers were called to that area for a reported shooting and found a woman who had been shot multiple times. Medics brought her to the hospital for treatment but she later died from her injuries. 

Police say it's alleged that Thomas had a handgun and shot her.

The 72-year-old was arraigned on July 30 and went through a competency evaluation on Aug. 6. Detroit police say a competency hearing is set for Nov. 6. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.