Detroit man charged with shooting 2 at Livonia pool hall, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with shooting two people at a Livonia pool hall over the weekend, police said.

Kamari Dushawn Parham is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and other related charges after police say he shot two Detroit men at Snookers' Pool and Pub early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Snookers' Pool and Pub on Schoolcraft Road around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man near the pub's entrance suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

Shortly after receiving the initial 911 call to the pub, police were called to a Holiday Inn on Schoolcraft for a second shooting victim. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Prosecutors allege the two victims were involved in an altercation inside Snookers' when Parham pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking both men. The victims were taken to an area hospital.

Parham was arraigned and issued a $1 million bond. He's due back in court on Nov. 14 for a preliminary exam.