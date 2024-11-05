Watch CBS News
Crime

Detroit man charged with shooting 2 at Livonia pool hall, police say

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

What to know about Election Day in Michigan, Lions make trade moves and more top stories
What to know about Election Day in Michigan, Lions make trade moves and more top stories 02:58

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with shooting two people at a Livonia pool hall over the weekend, police said. 

Kamari Dushawn Parham is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and other related charges after police say he shot two Detroit men at Snookers' Pool and Pub early Sunday morning. 

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Snookers' Pool and Pub on Schoolcraft Road around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man near the pub's entrance suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. 

Shortly after receiving the initial 911 call to the pub, police were called to a Holiday Inn on Schoolcraft for a second shooting victim. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

Prosecutors allege the two victims were involved in an altercation inside Snookers' when Parham pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking both men. The victims were taken to an area hospital. 

Parham was arraigned and issued a $1 million bond. He's due back in court on Nov. 14 for a preliminary exam. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.