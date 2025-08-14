Detroit man, 70, charged in shooting at senior apartment complex

Macomb Township demands action over firefighter shortage and more top stories

A Detroit man is charged in connection with a shooting on Monday at a senior living apartment complex that injured three people.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 70-year-old James Albert Britton was arraigned on Thursday for four counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and six counts of felony firearm.

Britton received a $500,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.

The three victims were identified as a 65-year-old man, a 64-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. Britton was also shot in the incident.

The incident happened on Aug. 11 at the Sheridan Place on East Jefferson Avenue.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 11, Britton allegedly fired multiple shots, striking the victims, after an argument with the 65-year-old man. The 65-year-old was able to tackle Britton to the ground, causing him to drop the handgun. A 62-year-old woman picked up the gun and shot Britton, according to prosecutors.

The three victims and Britton were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A bond re-determination hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18. Other court hearings are scheduled for Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.