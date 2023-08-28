Detroit man charged in Dearborn crash that left 1 dead, 3 others injured

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection to a car crash in Dearborn that killed one person and injured three others last week.

Marlon Desean Davis has been charged with first-degree fleeing and eluding, reckless driving causing death, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied causing death, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.

Aisia Robinson, 22, was killed in the crash, and a 21-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were injured.

At about 10:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, Dearborn officers were in the area of Oakman Boulevard and South Morrow Circle when they saw Davis driving at a high speed.

When they tried to conduct a traffic stop, Davis allegedly fled, prompting a police chase.

During the chase, Davis allegedly struck two police cars, then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole at the Greenfield Road and Ford Road intersection.

The defendant and the victims were taken to a local hospital.

Robinson succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash later that same day.

Davis was arraigned on Saturday, Aug. 26, and given a $1,000,000 cash/surety bond.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 5