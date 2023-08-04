Detroit man charged for stealing French Bulldog

(CBS DETROIT) - A man has been charged in connection to stealing a Merle French Bulldog from a 27-year-old man while he was on a walk in Detroit last weekend.

Damario Lipsey, 30, has been charged with armed robbery in connection to stealing the dog.

At about noon on Saturday, July 29, the victim was walking his dog near Greenfield Road and Pilgrim Street when Lipsey allegedly approached him with a gun and took his money and French bulldog.

Officials say Detroit police investigated the incident and arrested Lipsey on Monday, July 31, although the victim says the dog hasn't been returned.

He was arraigned and given a $250,000 cash bond.

A bond re-determination is scheduled for Aug. 7. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 11, and his preliminary examination is set for Aug. 18.