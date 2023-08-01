Man's Merle French Bulldog stolen while on walk in Detroit

Stolen Merle French Bulldog Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating after a man's Merle French Bulldog was stolen while he was on a walk on Saturday.

The incident happened at about noon on Saturday, July 29, near Pilgrim Street and Greenfield Road.

A man was walking his dog when he was approached by two suspects in a 2005 or 2008 green Grand Prix.

The victim threw his wallet on the grass and released the dog as he fled to his residence. He retrieved a firearm and fired a couple rounds in the direction of the suspects, according to police.

The suspects took the dog and $100 from the victim. They left the area southbound on Winthrop Street.

Police believe the victim was targeted because of the dog's breed, as these types of dogs have been targeted before. "These dogs are pretty expensive from what we have learned," said police.

The department has video footage from when the incident occurred.

Detroit police advise residents to ensure their animals are chipped and licensed.