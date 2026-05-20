Detroit man arrested after 54-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Warren

A 24-year-old Detroit man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 54-year-old woman in Warren.

Police say Earnest Square was taken into custody less than seven hours after the incident on Van Dyke near Nine Mile Road. Records show Square was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death and driving while unlicensed causing death.

Square was arraigned on Wednesday and received a $250,000 cash/surety bond. Court records show he entered a not guilty plea.

"I am incredibly proud of the swift, meticulous work of our detectives, whose expertise allowed us to resolve this critical incident within hours," said Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins in a statement. "To our community: please know that we treat these cases with the highest priority and will exhaust every resource to find those who leave victims behind. Our hearts go out to the victim's family during this devastating time. We must reinforce that if you are in a crash, stopping immediately is paramount. Accidents happen, but leaving the scene turns a tragedy into a major felony."

Police say at about 4 a.m. on May 16, officers responded to the scene and located the victim.

An investigation revealed that Square traveled southbound on Van Dyke when he struck the woman. Police say Square did not help the woman notify authorities before driving away.

Investigators used a license plate reader to identify the vehicle and the suspect. Police contacted Sqaure, who admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.