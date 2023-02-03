Detroit man charged with assaulting woman, her mother while out on bond

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man who was out on bond in connection with a shooting in December is now facing charges in a domestic violence case.

Wayne County prosecutors charged Torrion Hudson, 22, with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful possession or use of harmful devices causing injury, domestic violence and assault and battery.

Authorities say Hudson assaulted a 22-year-old woman, who is the mother of his child, and the woman's 42-year-old mother.

At about 6 p.m. on Jan. 28, police were called to an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Whittier Avenue after Hudson allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the 22-year-old woman and punched her. He then punched her mother several times in the face and body when she attempted to intervene.

Prosecutors say Hudson punched the 22-year-old woman again before pouring cleaning products on her face and body.

He is scheduled to appear in the 36th District Court on Friday.

At the time of the incident, Hudson was out on bond for allegedly shooting 19-year-old Kyla Moore in December. He appeared for a hearing on Wednesday where his bond was revoked.

Moore, who was shot in the neck, told CBS News Detroit that she was angry because she believed Hudson should've never been back on the streets to harm another person.

The teen and her mother blame 36th District Court Larry William, who initially lowered Hudson's bond from $1 million to $250,000.