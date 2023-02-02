Detroit mom of shooting victim wants investigation after suspect arrested while on bond

Detroit mom of shooting victim wants investigation after man arrested while on bond

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man, who is accused of shooting and robbing a teenager in December and then released on bond, is now back in police custody after allegedly committing another violent crime.

Torrion Hudson, 22, was arrested for assaulting the mother of his child and her mother in a domestic violence incident while he was out on bond.

On Wednesday, Hudson virtually appeared in court where his bond was revoked.

"It's too late now because he already harmed somebody and it's like I told you so. Like the judges, I told you so. You didn't listen. That's what you get. Now you feel stupid," said Kyla Moore, the victim in the December assault.

Moore, 19, is angry because she believes he should've never been back on the streets to harm another person.

She puts the blame on 36th District Court Judge Larry Williams, who decided to lower Hudson's bond to $250,000, which was originally set for $1 million.

"I was waiting on [him to commit another crime] because I knew it was going to happen," Moore said.

CBS News Detroit's Ray Strickland spoke to Williams over the phone, asking him what went into the decision to reduce Hudson's bond, but was told he couldn't comment because it's a pending case.

Moore's mother Keta Moore said she spoke to Williams, claiming he told her he stands by his decision.

"For you to look me in the eye, you as a judge you were elected to protect innocent victims and you look at me and tell me that. It was pretty much a slap in the face" she said.

Keta Moore is now hoping bringing light to her daughter's case will lead to change.

"I'm begging someone to investigate this new bond reform. It's not working," she said.

Hudson is expected to be in court on April 10th.

In the meantime, Kyla Moore, who was shot in the neck, is still dealing with extensive injuries from the night of the attack.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help with the medical expenses.