How to watch Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants game for NFL Week 12

The Detroit Lions host the New York Giants in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

Detroit is coming off a 16-9 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday night. With the loss, the Lions fell to third place in the NFC North standings and are one spot out of the NFC playoff race in eighth. It's the first time since the end of the 2022 season that the Lions find themselves out of the playoff picture.

The Lions are also looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since 2022.

The Giants (2-9) have lost five, including a 27-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers last week.

New York lost rookie running back Cam Skattebo to a season-ending injury when he dislocated his right ankle in October, and rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who tore an ACL in September. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was ruled out for a second straight game after suffering a concussion in a Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Jameis Winston is likely to start again for the Giants in Dart's absence.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Giants at Ford Field in Detroit.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Giants on cable?

FOX will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 23.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Giants?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Giants game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Giants history

Detroit holds a 25-21-1 edge in the all-time series that dates back to November 1930, when the Lions were known as the Portsmouth Spartans.

The Lions have won three straight in the series, including a 31-18 contest in 2022.

The two sides met in the 1935 NFL Championship, with Detroit winning 26-7.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Giants?

The Lions are 10.5-point favorites to win in Week 12.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2025 schedule:

Week 13: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Lions at Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Lions at Vikings, 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Lions at Bears, TBD

What is the Giants' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's New York's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 13: Giants at Patriots, Dec. 1 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Giants vs. Commanders, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

Week 16: Giants vs. Vikings, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Giants at Raiders, TBD

Week 18: Giants vs. Cowboys, TBD