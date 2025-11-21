Lions host Giants, hoping to get back in NFC playoff picture

The Detroit Lions are in unfamiliar territory.

For the first time since the end of the 2022 season, Detroit isn't in the playoff picture.

The Lions (6-4) slipped in the hunt for a postseason spot with a 16-9 loss at Philadelphia, falling to third place in the NFC North and losing ground among nine NFC teams with winning records.

Detroit has plenty of time to claw back with seven games left on the schedule, including against the slumping New York Giants (2-9) on Sunday at home.

"We've got to get another win, and we've got to get back on our feet," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "We've got to play better ball in all three units. The focus is New York Giants.

"Don't worry about anything else. Don't worry about what's out there. Don't worry about the NFC, NFC North. Don't worry about the rankings or this or that. That doesn't matter."

Even though wins and losses are ultimately what matter — and that cost New York coach Brian Daboll his job earlier this month — Lions quarterback Jared Goff respects how competitive the Giants have been.

"They've lost in the last few minutes a handful of times this year and against good teams and teams with winning records," Goff said. "So you look at that, and you go, `If a play or two goes a different way, they're sitting here with a different record.' We're very aware of that."

Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has thrown for 10 touchdowns and run for seven scores, is on track to return after a concussion kept him out of last week's 27-20 loss to Green Bay.

Dart's legs are a big reason he has been successful, but that has led to several hits the organization would like him to avoid. The Giants want him prioritizing his long-term health over another yard or two.

"He's an aggressive player, and that's what we love about him," interim coach Mike Kafka said. "But obviously, you want to show him some examples that he can learn from. I think he's going through that now, and I think he'll continue to grow from those things."

Detroit's success is tied in large part to Goff's play, and his struggles led to its fourth setback this season, one year after losing just two games.

The veteran quarterback completed a career-low 37.8% of passes against the Eagles, who held the Lions to 0 for 5 on fourth down.

"The output is not nearly as important as just finding a way to get a `W,' and we didn't do that last week," he said.

While the drop-back passer was pressured most of the night, he also missed targets with poorly thrown balls when he did have time.

Kafka, who was Daboll's offensive coordinator, is leading the Giants for a second game after they seemed to respond to him in his debut.

"There was some fresh energy last week when you watched them against Green Bay," said Campbell, who was 5-7 a decade ago as Miami's interim coach. "I think sometimes it's just that newness and you don't know how long that could possibly last or the rebound on it. But I think just the change itself — something a little bit different, a little bit new — can spark you."

Detroit has played 54 regular-season games over three-plus years without losing two in a row, the NFL's longest streak of avoiding consecutive setbacks since New England's 56-game run from 2012-2015.

Since starting the 2022 season 1-6, the Lions are 13-0 straight up and against the spread after a loss.

Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter, the No. 3 pick overall, was benched by Kafka for the first defensive series against the Packers after the rookie missed a walk-through. Carter disputed reports that he had fallen asleep, saying he was taking part in recovery.

"I took ownership for it," he said. "We've moved on from it. We're focused on this week, so that's what I'm trying to focus on."

Carter had a half a sack in his debut and hasn't had one since, despite playing 70.8% of his team's defensive snaps. He also drew some criticism for being ringside at WWE "Monday Night Raw."

"It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish, so I'm going to finish strong," he said.