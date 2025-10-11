How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs game for NFL Week 6

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. There are a number of ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

The Lions (4-1) have won four straight since dropping their season opener to the Green Bay Packers, including last week's 37-24 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Lions raced out to a 28-3 lead after three quarters, and then held off the Bengals, who got within 11 points.

For Detroit, Sunday's game is its fourth straight against an AFC opponent.

The Chiefs (2-3) dropped below .500 with their 31-28 loss Monday to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Trevor Lawrence's 1-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Chiefs on cable?

NBC will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Chiefs?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Chiefs game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Chiefs history

The Chiefs hold a 9-6 edge in their all-time series with the Lions.

These two teams opened in the 2023 season, with Detroit sneaking out a thrilling 21-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Detroit has won three of the last five meetings after dropping four straight between 1990 and 2003.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Chiefs?

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites to win in Week 6.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2025 schedule:

Week 7: Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Lions at Washington Commanders, Nov. 9 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 11: Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: Lions vs. New York Giants, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Lions at Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Lions at Vikings, 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Lions at Bears, TBD

What is the Chiefs' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Kansas City's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 7: Chiefs vs. Raiders, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.

Week 8: Chiefs vs. Commanders, Oct. 27 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 9: Chiefs at Bills, Nov. 2 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: Chiefs at Broncos, Nov. 16 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 12: Chiefs vs. Colts, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Chiefs at Cowboys, Nov. 27 at 4:25 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Chiefs vs. Texans, Dec. 7 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 15: Chiefs vs. Chargers, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

Week 16: Chiefs at Titans, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Chiefs vs. Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Chiefs at Raiders, TBD