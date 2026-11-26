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The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Thursday's game.

The Lions (8-2) have won six straight to set up this pivotal NFC North matchup against the Bears (8-2), who have won five straight since a divisional game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 11.

Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes through the opening three quarters, and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for two scores in the fourth in Detroit's 31-21 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

Caleb Williams tossed a pair of touchdown passes, and Chicago's defense tallied six sacks en route to a 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints last week.

These two teams last met on Thanksgiving in 2024, with Detroit pulling out a 23-20 win.

Here's how you can watch Thursday's matchup between the Lions and Bears at Ford Field in Detroit.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Bears on cable?

CBS will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Bears?

Fans can stream Thursday's Lions-Bears game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Bears Thanksgiving Day history

Thursday's matchup marks the 21st time the Lions and Bears will meet on Thanksgiving Day. The two teams met every year on Thanksgiving from 1934 until 1938.

Detroit is 9-11-0 on Thanksgiving against Chicago and has dropped three of the previous four meetings on the holiday.

The Bears have played on Thanksgiving 38 times, ranking third all time behind the Lions (86) and the Cowboys (58). Chicago holds a 20-16-2 record on Thanksgiving and last played on the holiday in 2024.

The Lions are 38-46-2 all-time on Thanksgiving.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Bears?

The Bears are 2.5-point favorites to win on Thanksgiving Day.

Who is performing at the Lions Thanksgiving halftime show?

Iconic hip-hop group and 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Wu-Tang Clan will be joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer and Michigan native Chad Smith in performing at halftime of the 2026 Thanksgiving game.

Detroit rapper Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, are executive producers of the Lions Thanksgiving Day halftime show.

Actor and recording artist Antonio Cipriano, a Michigan native, will perform the national anthem.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2026 schedule:

Week 13: Lions at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Lions vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Lions at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Lions vs. New York Giants, Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: Lions at Chicago Bears, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Lions at Green Bay Packers, TBD

What is the Bears' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Chicago's 2026 schedule:

Week 13: Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Bears at Miami Dolphins, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Bears at Buffalo Bills, Dec. 19 at 8:20 p.m.

Week 16: Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 17: Bears vs. Detroit Lions, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Bears at Minnesota Vikings, TBD