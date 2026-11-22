Jeffery Simmons had three sacks, Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears beat the New Orleans Saints 21-13 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive win.

Led by Simmons and Montez Sweat, Chicago's defense made a handful of big plays on a sluggish day for Williams and the offense. Sweat got a safety when he sacked Tyler Shough in the end zone with 12:55 left. Rookie safety Dillon Thieneman had an interception, and Austin Booker recovered a fumble.

Simmons has five sacks in three games since he was acquired in a trade with Tennessee on Oct. 29. The All-Pro defensive tackle got to Shough on New Orleans' first drive and pulled him down again in the final minute of the first half. He matched his career high when he slung Shough to the ground late in the fourth quarter.

Williams was 15 for 23 for 181 yards in his first game since he threw a career-high four interceptions in a 27-24 win over Tampa Bay on Nov. 8. Chicago (8-2) was off last weekend for its bye.

Playing without offensive linemen Taliese Fuaga and Erik McCoy because of injuries, New Orleans (3-7) lost for the third time in four games.

Shough was 25 for 42 for 222 yards. Chris Olave had nine receptions for 102 yards.

Chicago opened a 10-0 lead on Williams' shovel pass to D'Andre Swift for a 3-yard touchdown with 11:34 left in the first half. A hustling Booker set up the TD when he jumped on a fumble by CJ Donaldson after a 3-yard reception.

Shough was picked off by Thieneman on the Saints' next drive, and Williams passed to Colston Loveland for a 15-yard TD with 7:21 to go. Loveland hurdled Julian Blackmon on his way to the end zone, sending a charge through the crowd of 59,911 at Soldier Field.

New Orleans rallied late in the first half. Alvin Kamara caught a 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth down and Charlie Smyth kicked a 56-yard field goal, making it 16-10 at the break.

Smyth kicked a 51-yarder with 1:10 left, but Luther Burden recovered the onside kick for Chicago.

Williams was picked off by Danny Stutsman on a deflected ball late in the first half. It was Stutsman's first career interception.

Injuries

Saints: TE Juwan Johnson had a hamstring injury and CB Quincy Riley had a bicep issue.

Bears: RB Roschon Johnson left in the first quarter with an ankle injury. ... OL Theo Benedet left with 7:48 left.

Up next

Saints: at Cincinnati next Sunday.

Bears: at Detroit on Thursday.