Lions players to wear custom cleats for "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative. See which charities they're supporting

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants, the cleats that they will be wearing will provide support for charity.

More than 30 players and coaching staff will participate in the 2025 "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative on Sunday. The initiative, which is in its 10th season, allows players across the NFL to highlight social issues and nonprofit organizations. More than 1,800 football players, coaches and staff are participating this year during Week 12 and 13.

Some organizations that the Lions are showcasing include the Lupus Foundation of America, Alternatives for Girls and Michigan Veterans Foundation.

Some of the participating athletes this year are Kalif Raymond, Jameson Williams, Terrion Arnold and Taylor Decker.

Many of the players' cleats will be donated to the NFL Auction to raise money for their charities.

