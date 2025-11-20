Detroit Lions participate in 2025 "My Cause, My Cleats"
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jacob Saylors: Autism Speaks (autism awareness)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Pat O'Connor
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (95) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Hogan Hatten: Matt's Place Foundation (ALS awareness and prevention)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Grant Stuard: Pure Heart Foundation (children of incarcerated parents)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Grant Stuard (15) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Shane Zylstra: Orchards Children's Services (foster care/adoption)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Trevor Nowaske: Susan G. Komen (cancer awareness and prevention)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Tyler Lacy: American Cancer Association (cancer awareness and prevention)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (78) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Khalil Dorsey: Friends Giving Back and Head to Speech (mental health and communities in need)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Kerby Joseph: ELEVATE Orlando (youth health and wellness)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jameson Williams: The Jameson Williams Foundation (youth)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Roy Lopez: RL Foundation and The Hidden Opponent (youth mental health and wellness)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Taylor Decker: Alternative for Girls (human trafficking)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Terrion Arnold: Lupus Foundation of America (lupus awareness and prevention)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Hank Fraley: Breakthrough T1D (type 1 diabetes awareness and management)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions run game coordinator/offensive line coach Hank Fraley photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Brian Branch: American Cancer Society (cancer awareness and prevention)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Dan Skipper: Detroit Fireman's Fund Association (first responders)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Malcolm Rodriguez: Make-A-Wish (cancer awareness and prevention)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Jack Campbell: Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (environmental conservation)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Myles Adams: CALM (mental health)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (66) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Tom Kennedy: Tunnel to Towers Foundation (first responders/military)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
DJ Reader: A Son Never Forgets (youth)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader (98) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Kalif Raymond: Michigan Veterans Foundation and Boys and Girls Club of SE Michigan (youth and military)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Kayode Awosika: Keep The School Safe (mental health and bullying)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Dominic Lovett: Boys and Girls Club of America (youth health and wellness)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Daniel Thomas: Autism Speaks (autism awareness)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Daniel Thomas (2) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Miles Frazier: National Multiple Sclerosis Society - NJ (multiple sclerosis awareness and prevention)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Kacy Rodgers: Lifting Brothers Up (youth)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions run game coordinator/defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Derrick Barnes: Downtown Boxing Gym (youth health and wellness)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Thomas Harper: Tackle for Change (youth health and wellness)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Tyleik Williams: Brilliant Cities (community)
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)