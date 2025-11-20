Sports Detroit Lions participate in 2025 "My Cause, My Cleats" Add CBS News on Google

Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jacob Saylors: Autism Speaks (autism awareness) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Pat O'Connor Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (95) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Hogan Hatten: Matt's Place Foundation (ALS awareness and prevention) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Grant Stuard: Pure Heart Foundation (children of incarcerated parents) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Grant Stuard (15) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Shane Zylstra: Orchards Children's Services (foster care/adoption) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Trevor Nowaske: Susan G. Komen (cancer awareness and prevention) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Tyler Lacy: American Cancer Association (cancer awareness and prevention) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (78) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Khalil Dorsey: Friends Giving Back and Head to Speech (mental health and communities in need) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Kerby Joseph: ELEVATE Orlando (youth health and wellness) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jameson Williams: The Jameson Williams Foundation (youth) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Roy Lopez: RL Foundation and The Hidden Opponent (youth mental health and wellness) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Taylor Decker: Alternative for Girls (human trafficking) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Terrion Arnold: Lupus Foundation of America (lupus awareness and prevention) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Hank Fraley: Breakthrough T1D (type 1 diabetes awareness and management) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions run game coordinator/offensive line coach Hank Fraley photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Brian Branch: American Cancer Society (cancer awareness and prevention) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Dan Skipper: Detroit Fireman's Fund Association (first responders) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Malcolm Rodriguez: Make-A-Wish (cancer awareness and prevention) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jack Campbell: Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (environmental conservation) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Myles Adams: CALM (mental health) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (66) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Tom Kennedy: Tunnel to Towers Foundation (first responders/military) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

DJ Reader: A Son Never Forgets (youth) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader (98) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Kalif Raymond: Michigan Veterans Foundation and Boys and Girls Club of SE Michigan (youth and military) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Kayode Awosika: Keep The School Safe (mental health and bullying) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Dominic Lovett: Boys and Girls Club of America (youth health and wellness) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Daniel Thomas: Autism Speaks (autism awareness) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Daniel Thomas (2) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Miles Frazier: National Multiple Sclerosis Society - NJ (multiple sclerosis awareness and prevention) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Kacy Rodgers: Lifting Brothers Up (youth) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions run game coordinator/defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Derrick Barnes: Downtown Boxing Gym (youth health and wellness) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Thomas Harper: Tackle for Change (youth health and wellness) Jeff Nguyen / AP Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) photographed at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)