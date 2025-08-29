Detroit Lions are the NFL's most expensive ticket for a family, report says

Detroit Lions fans can once again expect to spend big bucks when attending a game at Ford Field this season.

According to a report from Bookies.com, a family of four can expect to pay $1,898.02 to attend a Lions game at Ford Field in 2025. The total cost includes four of the cheapest tickets, two 16-ounce beers, two 20-ounce sodas, four hot dogs and parking.

It's the second year in a row that the Lions lead the survey by Bookies, which has been tallying the cost of attending NFL games at each stadium for the last four years. The average price per ticket for a game at Ford Field is $444.

Accounting for the cheapest available tickets, a family of four Lions fans will pay, on average, $1,777.50 for tickets, which is $399 more than the second-most expensive team. It's also a $244 increase from last year.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 08: Fans arrive at Ford Field prior to the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Nic Antaya / Getty Images

On average, the cost to attend an NFL game for a family of four is $777.89, which, according to the study, is a drop from 2024, when the average price was $808.20. Still, it's a significant jump from 2022, when the price for four was $536.77.

The study found that four NFL games cost more than $2,000 in tickets alone, with the Lions accounting for two of those games.

Fans visiting Ford Field for a Lions game can expect to shell out $15.98 for two 16-ounce beer pours, $12.58 for two sodas and $31.96 for four hot dogs, along with $60 to park.

Fresh off winning Super Bowl 59, the Philadelphia Eagles claimed the No. 2 spot, with $1,548.42 in total costs, flip-flopping with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL's cheapest price belongs to the Tennessee Titans, where a family of four can take in a game for $357.92.