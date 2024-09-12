Detroit Lions legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Schmidt dies at 92

(CBS DETROIT) — Joe Schmidt, the Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and Detroit Lions legend, has died at age 92. Schmidt's family said he died on Wednesday, the Lions organization announced Thursday.

Considered by many to be the greatest defensive player in Lions history, Schmidt led Detroit to NFL championships during his rookie year in 1953 and again in 1957 and spent his entire playing and coaching career with the Lions.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Joe Schmidt. Joe was a Lion through and through, having spent his entire career in Detroit, including 13 years as a linebacker and six seasons as our head coach," the Lions said in a statement. "He patrolled the middle of our defense with such ferocity that he was named to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls from 1955 to 1964. Joe was an enduring link to our Championship era and one of the proudest Lions you will ever meet. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973 and was an inaugural member of our team's ring of honor, the Pride of the Lions, which will ensure his place in our history forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Marilyn, and the entire Schmidt family as we all mourn his passing."

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 26: 1958-Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams Football - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Lions linebacker Joe Schmidt(56) helps return a kick. Al Paloczy/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images

Born in Pittsburgh, Schmidt played college football for his hometown Pittsburgh Panthers and was named a first-team All-American his senior year. His No. 65 Panthers jersey was retired by the university in 1997.

Drafted in the seventh round of the 1953 NFL draft, Schmidt went on to play 13 seasons for the Lions.

Schmidt was selected to the Pro Bowl 10 consecutive seasons from 1955-64 and earned All-Pro honors in 10 of his 13 seasons in uniform. His 10 Pro Bowl selections are tied for most all-time for a Lions player, and his eight first-team All-Pro bids are still the most ever by a linebacker. The Lions later retired Schmidt's No. 56.

In 155 career games, Schmidt tallied 24 interceptions, 17 fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns. He led the NFL in fumble recoveries in 1955 with eight, which remains tied for second-most in a single season.

After retiring as a player in 1965 at 33, Schmidt joined Detroit's coaching staff in 1966 as a linebackers coach before taking over the head coaching reins in 1967. In six seasons as head coach, Schmidt's teams went 43-34-7 and made the 1970 NFC Divisional playoffs.

"I am heartbroken to learn of Joe Schmidt's passing," said Lions principal owner and chair Sheila Ford Hamp. "Joe was one of the greatest players to ever wear the Honolulu Blue and Silver. He played a brand of football that struck fear into the entire league and propelled our franchise to two championships. My family and I will be forever grateful for Joe's contributions to the Lions organization, and we are praying for his family during this difficult time."

Schmidt was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000.