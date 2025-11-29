Former Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow unable to rejoin team after exam reveals hamstring strain

Former Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow won't be rejoining the team after a medical exam revealed he has a hamstring strain, officials said Saturday morning.

The announcement comes just under three days after the Lions seemingly confirmed the All-Pro's return on social media.

Ragnow was at the team's facility on Friday to go "through the normal process of meetings," according to the team.

"Unfortunately, during the routine meeting with our medical team, Frank failed his physical," the Lions said in a social media post on Saturday morning. "The medical exam revealed a Grade 3 hamstring strain that will keep him from participating for the remainder of the regular season. For that reason, Frank will not be rejoining the Lions."

Ragnow announced in June that he was retiring from the National Football League after seven seasons with Detroit.

The four-time Pro Bowler and Minnesota native was drafted 20th overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Lions. He started 96 games with the team.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on Nov. 26, 2025.