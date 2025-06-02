Detroit Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow announces retirement from NFL

Detroit Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow is retiring from the NFL after seven seasons in the Motor City.

The 29-year-old on Monday announced his retirement from the league via a post on Instagram.

Ragnow did not participate in Detroit's OTAs last week.

"These past couple of months have been very trying as I've come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I'm officially retiring from the NFL. I've tried to convince myself that I'm feeling good but I'm not and it's time to prioritize my health and my families future," Ragnow said in the post. "I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don't. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can't emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."

Ragnow was drafted by the Lions out of Arkansas with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft and was a four-time Pro Bowler. The Minnesota native started 96 games for the Lions and was a three-time second-team All-Pro selection.