Frank Ragnow returning to Detroit Lions less than a year after retiring

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is coming back to the team after retiring earlier this year, sources told CBS News Detroit on Wednesday.

Details on a contract are unknown. The Lions seemingly confirmed Ragnow's return with a photo of the 29-year-old shared on social media.

Ragnow announced in June 2025 that he was retiring from the league after seven seasons in Detroit.

The Minnesota native, a four-time Pro Bowler, was drafted by the Lions out of Arkansas with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He started 96 games for the Lions and was a three-time second-team All-Pro selection. 

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

Joseph Buczek contributed to this report.

