Dan Campbell does not want to let the Detroit Lions become miserable in the Motor City by lamenting the losses of All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell and two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to season-ending injuries this month.

"I'm not going to do it. We're not doing it," Campbell said. "I refuse to look at it that way. Does it stink? It sure did in the moment. It's time to move on. We have to."

The Lions (7-2) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) on Sunday, looking for their sixth straight win to at least remain in a tie with Minnesota and Chicago atop the highly competitive NFC North.

The Bucs, meanwhile, have lost twice as many games as they've won this season and are still favored to be division champions in the NFC South, which does not have a team with a winning record.

"We're right there," Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said.

Baker Mayfield has a banged-up foot and right thumb, and his status was uncertain for the game at Ford Field.

"He's a lot better than he was a week ago," Bowles said.

If the veteran quarterback can't play, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will make his fourth start this season.

Even though the Lions and Bucs are not in the same division, they are playing for the fifth time — including a playoff game — in three-plus years.

"It feels like we play them every week," Bowles joked.

The Lions will have a short week to prepare for their next game, a matchup against the Bears on Thanksgiving. That game may prove to be very important for Detroit, with three road games looming against NFC North teams over the last four weeks of the season.

Tampa Bay (3-6) at Detroit (7-2)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

Latest odds: Lions by 7.

Against the spread: Bucs 4-5; Lions 4-4-1.

Last week: Bucs had a bye; Lions beat Patriots 35-10.

Last meeting: Lions beat Bucs 24-9 on Oct. 20, 2025, in Detroit.

Series record: Lions lead 34-30

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Bucs' run defense. Gibbs is facing a tough test. He has a league-high 1,384 yards from scrimmage, including 1,000 yards on the ground, and has 13 scrimmage touchdowns to tie for the most in the NFL. Tampa Bay's defense has been the best against the run, giving up just 79.1 yards a game, and ranking fourth in the league by holding teams to 292.9 yards of offense per game. Gibbs accounted for 252 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 35-10 win against New England in Germany.

— The Bucs are averaging an NFL-high 163.9 yards rushing, with Bucky Irving (825) and Kenny Gainwell (305) leading the way.

— Tampa Bay has a handful of former Lions on the roster, including linebacker Alex Anzalone and edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad.

— The Bucs and Lions have run for 100-plus yards and held teams to 99 yards or fewer in seven games this season, leading the league with that combination of statistics.

— Detroit has not won six straight games since winning 11 in a row in 2024, when it finished with a franchise-record 15 wins before going 0-1 in the playoffs with a loss to Washington.

— The Lions have held opponents to 21 or fewer points, 85 or fewer yards rushing and no touchdowns on the ground in five straight games for the first time in franchise history.

— Detroit put Hutchinson on injured reserve Wednesday, clearing a roster spot for 2024 All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, who has not played in 13-plus months because of a knee injury.