Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is out for the rest of the season after the Pro Bowler suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in the Lions' international game in Germany last weekend.

During the game, Hutchinson jumped to celebrate a sack against the Patriots' quarterback and injured himself. After he fell, he grabbed his leg and remained on the field for a time.

The Lions took a 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots during the international game.

Hutchinson was initially listed as questionable to return before being reported as out.

"It's what it appears to be," Campbell said, confirming that Hutchinson has an ACL injury that will require medical care and recovery.

"Knowing Hutch, he will attack this like he did the last time, and he will come back better than ever next year," Campbell said. "It's unfortunate. I hate it for him, you know, certainly for us, being selfish. It's hard for us too, just to swallow right when it happens."

It's the second leg injury the star Lion has suffered during his pro career. In October 2024, Hutchinson fractured his tibia and fibula in his left leg during a game against the Dallas Cowboys, requiring surgery and sidelining him until the 2025 season.

Campbell normally gives his weekly media reports on Monday, but the schedule was delayed given the travel home and a day off for the team. Even with Hutchinson's loss, the coach said he believes the team can handle the challenge.

"One guy cannot pick up the slack of Aidan Hutchinson, but we have enough here to weather the storm and rise above it," Campbell said.

The Lions and Hutchinson agreed to a four-year contract extension in October 2025, making the star pass rusher one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the league.

Hutchinson, 26, was the No. 2 overall pick out of the University of Michigan in the 2022 NFL Draft.