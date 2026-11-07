Detroit Lions place linebacker Jack Campbell on injured reserve 6 days after hospitalization

The Detroit Lions placed linebacker Jack Campbell on injured reserve on Saturday, six days after he was carted off the field against the Minnesota Vikings.

The All-Pro player wasn't moving after hitting Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. He was taken to a hospital and evaluated for a neck injury. In a written statement Wednesday, Jack Campbell said he had full movement in his lower body and was making progress with movement in his upper body.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said in a news conference Friday that Jack Campbell was continuing to improve.

"How would he prepare? How would he play?" Dan Campbell said, referring to Jack Campbell while discussing Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. "Those are the standards for us going into this game. We owe it to him."

Dr. Christopher Cooke with the Detroit Medical Center isn't affiliated with Jack Campbell's treatment but specializes in orthopedic surgery. He looked into the linebacker's injury and said it seems he suffered a central cord syndrome.

"Very few get back 100% of their athletic ability, which, when you play a sport like professional football, regaining 100% of your strength and of your athleticism is usually necessary," Cooke said. "Never say never. I would never count a player out and I would not be contraindicating him to play, but it is very rare to make a complete 100% recovery in a timeframe that allows him to return to sports."

Campbell was drafted 18th overall by the Lions in 2023 and earned All-Pro honors in 2025. He signed a four-year contract extension with Detroit in May.

Kickoff between the Lions (5-2) and Dolphins (1-6) is set for 1 p.m.