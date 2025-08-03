Detroit Lions' Hendon Hooker, Kyle Allen looking for better results in battle for backup QB

Hendon Hooker provided a blunt assessment of his first preseason performance.

"A zero out of 10," the Detroit Lions quarterback said. "It wasn't to my standards, it wasn't to the team's standards of just being productive and controlling the huddle and making plays."

Hooker and Kyle Allen, who are competing for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind starting quarterback Jared Goff, are both looking for vast improvement in the offense's performance when the Lions play at Atlanta on Friday.

Detroit committed five turnovers and generated just 197 yards in a 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday. Allen, who started the game, was 9 of 14 for 91 yards but was intercepted twice. Hooker was 3 of 6 for 18 yards and was picked off once.

They'll switch roles on Friday with Hooker playing the first half and Allen taking over after halftime.

Durability hasn't been an issue for Goff since he was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He hasn't missed a game the past three seasons.

If that streak ends this season, the Lions will need to have a reliable option. They're looking for either Hooker or Allen to establish themselves as the clear backup.

"I can tell you both of those guys are, it goes without saying, they're frustrated with the way that went and they both want to improve and get better," coach Dan Campbell said. "And they will."

Hooker was selected in the third round of the 2023 draft despite a knee injury suffered late in his college career that turned his rookie season essentially into a redshirt year.

Hooker had 58 touchdown passes and five interceptions in two seasons at Tennessee. The 27-year-old Hendon also spent three seasons with Virginia Tech.

Hooker made three brief appearances last season, going 6 of 9 for 62 yards. This preseason is pivotal to show he was worthy of his draft status.

"Very key. Every play is important," he said. "So just taking advantage of every play, every throw, every decision and just putting my best foot forward every time."

Allen, 29, has bounced around the league since making Carolina's roster as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Lions are the sixth organization he's suited up for and fifth in the past five seasons. He appeared in one game with Pittsburgh last season.

Allen has made 19 starts, including 12 of 13 appearances during the 2019 season with the Panthers when he passed for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He was sacked 46 times.

The Lions signed him to a one-year, $1.27 million contract with a $100,000 signing bonus in March. The second half against the Falcons gives Allen another extended opportunity to secure his spot on the depth chart.

"Obviously (looking to) correct the interceptions and the mistakes, play a little cleaner football," he said after Sunday morning's practice. "Just keep executing the offense, getting more comfortable in it and take it play by play."

Hendon has similar goals on Friday.

"We've just got to come out and execute," he said. "Point back, period. No excuses and leave it at that."