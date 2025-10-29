Detroit Lions, Aidan Hutchinson agree to 4-year, $180M extension

The Detroit Lions and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson have agreed to a four-year contract extension, making the star pass rusher one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the league.

The four-year extension is worth $180 million, per CBS Sports senior reporter Matt Zenitz, and includes a $141 million guarenteed, which is a record for a non-quarterback.

At $45 million per year, Hutchinson ranks second only behind Green Bay Packers defenseive end Micah Parsons, who is at $46.5 million per year for highest-paid edge rushers.

Hutchinson, 25, was the No. 2 overall pick out of the University of Michigan in the 2022 NFL Draft, and has recorded 34.5 sacks, 138 total tackles, eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions in 46 career games.

After fracturing his tibia and fibula in a win against the Dallas Cowboys last October and while leading the NFL in sacks, the 2023 Pro Bowler and Metro Detroit native has returned to form this fall, tallying six sacks, 16 total tackles and a career-high four forced fumbles to go along with one fumble recovery.

Fresh off their bye week, Hutchinson and the Lions (5-2) host NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday from Ford Field.