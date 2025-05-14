Detroit Lions release 2025 season schedule

The Detroit Lions released their 2025 regular season schedule Wednesday night.

The Lions have one more road game than they did last year, with nine.

On Wednesday, the team shared a video on social media announcing the schedule. The video included views from various parts in Detroit with the helmets of the team and its opponents.

Detroit capped off the 2024 season with a 15-2 record, the best in franchise history. The team earned the No. 1 seed and a bye week, but failed to advance to the NFC Championship after losing to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

2025 Detroit Lions schedule

Week 1: on the road against the Packers on Sept. 7

Week 2: at home against the Bears on Sept. 14

Week 3: on the road against the Ravens on Sept. 22

Week 4: at home against the Browns on Sept. 28

Week 5: on the road against the Bengals on Oct. 5

Week 6: on the road against the Chiefs on Oct. 12

Week 7: at home against the Buccaneers on Oct. 20

Week 8: Bye Week

Week 9: at home against the Vikings on Nov. 2

Week 10: on the road against the Commanders on Nov. 9

Week 11: on the road against the Eagles on Nov. 16

Week 12: at home against the Giants on Nov. 23

Week 13: at home against the Packers on Nov. 27

Week 14: at home against the Cowboys on Dec. 4

Week 15: on the road against the Rams on Dec. 14

Week 16: at home against the Steelers on Dec. 21

Week 17: on the road against the Vikings on Dec. 25

Week 18: on the road against the Bears

Lions play Packers on Thanksgiving

The Lions snapped a 10-game skid on Thanksgiving with a 23-20 win over the Bears last year.

Unlike past years, this year's Turkey Day classic will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. Traditionally, the Lions kickoff on Thanksgiving has been 12:30 p.m. ET.

Lions play Vikings on Christmas

The Lions will travel to Minnesota on Christmas Day to face the Vikings. The two teams last met in the final game of the 2024 regular season, with the Lions winning and earning a bye in the playoffs.

Detroit's 0-2 all-time on Christmas Day. Past games were against the Dolphins (1994, 27-20 loss) and Broncos (1999, 17-7 loss).

The Dec. 25 game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET).

How many miles will the Lions travel in 2025?

Despite playing nine road games this season, the Lions will travel the fourth-fewest miles among the 32 NFL teams. Detroit will travel a total of 11,411 miles this fall.

The Lions will travel across 14 time zones in 2025, with an average trip of 1,267 miles. Detroit's longest road trip is to Los Angeles (3,975 miles) to take on the Chargers, and its shortest is to Chicago.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the shortest travel schedule of any team, with 8,753 miles, while the Chargers take top honors with 37,086 miles.

Detroit Lions 2025 home opponents

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Detroit Lions 2025 road opponents

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.