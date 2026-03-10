Detroit Leland House residents rally, demand action from city leaders

On Dec. 10, 2025, residents at the Leland House in Detroit were displaced after an electrical failure cut the power and heat, prompting the city's fire marshal to declare the building unsafe to enter.

Three months later, tenants are still locked out and unable to get their belongings inside.

"We're just not giving up without a fight. We just want our stuff. When is this going to stop?" said 12-year tenant Diane Lamb. "My job is three blocks away from here. Now I'm twenty miles away in a hotel room. I mean, it's just crazy."

"It's unfortunate how we've all been displaced. I've relocated, but it's still been a trying situation every day, just waiting. We just want our things, and we just want to remain whole," tenant and Leland House building manager Kenneth Ogburn stated.

On Tuesday, residents and organizers of the Detroit Tenants Union rallied together at Leland House, then marched to city hall, demanding support and accountability from city leaders.

"The residents did nothing wrong here. They paid their bills, they kept this building alive, and for them to be displaced and put out ... it's not right," said Detroit Tenants Union Lead Organizer Steven Rimmer.

Rimmer says this group is calling on city leaders to take action through eminent domain of the building.

"We want to see something different here with eminent domain, the city taking control of housing here and creating a new housing model that really benefits the average Detroiter," Rimmer stated.

CBS News Detroit spoke to Conrad Mallett, Corporation Counsel for the city. He says eminent domain is not possible.

"What you have to have is a primary public purpose to condemn a private piece of property. We would still have to pay a market rate price. We don't know what the fair market value of that particular property is, but it's not going to be inexpensive," said Mallett.

Mallett says the city has plans to bring in a generator to temporarily kick the power back on, but repairs to the elevator, building transformer and electrical system are needed to make it safe for residents to get back in.

"Plan is to install a generator that is going to cost the city $252,000 for 30 days. The plan then is to test the elevator. Do whatever repairs to the elevator that is required. We expect that to cost anywhere from $50k-$100k, and then our plan is to allow tenants back in their apartments for one full day with a packing partner so they can get their personal belongings," Mallett stated. "What's holding us up is that the tenant's union is demanding from us things we cannot give them. It has taken very long for the tenants to be able to get their belongings. We should have moved faster. I just don't know how we could have," said Mallett.

Another court hearing is scheduled for March 12, to further discuss when residents can get their belongings.