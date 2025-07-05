Watch CBS News
Detroit Juvenile Detention Center employee accused of supplying teens with marijuana gummies

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A Detroit Juvenile Detention Center employee is accused of giving four 17-year-old boys housed at the center marijuana gummies.

Joseph Robinson, 22, of Detroit, is charged with four counts of furnishing a controlled substance (marijuana) to minors and four counts of furnishing contraband to prisoners. 

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Robinson, while working as a mentor at the facility on Wednesday night, gave gummies to the teens. Fellow employees allegedly noticed the four boys as being "lethargic, incoherent and in an impaired mental state," prosecutors say, and brought them to an area hospital. The teens were released later the same day. 

Robinson was arrested on Thursday after an investigation by detention center officials. 

"There is simply no excuse for the defendant's alleged behavior. It is especially reprehensible because the defendant was supposed to be a mentor to the young men housed at the JDF — and not a catalyst for criminal conduct. The result of his actions was the exact opposite of what this volunteer program was designed to be about," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Robinson is expected to be arraigned Saturday. 

