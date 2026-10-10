Owner of Detroit home used as "after-hours" spot charged after mass shooting

The owner of a Detroit home used as an "after-hours" spot is facing four charges after a shooting there last month killed three people and injured four others, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says.

The homeowner is charged with one count each of conducting a criminal enterprise, keeping a house of ill-fame, maintaining a drug house and furnishing a place for alcohol consumption for consideration. Prosecutors are also seeking forfeiture of the residence, which is located on the 14800 block of Prest Street on the city's west side. They were scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday.

According to Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison, police had seven calls for service to the home since the beginning of this year, though officials have yet to disclose what they were about.

"We do know that none of those calls were gun violence related," Teferi Brent, senior director for Mayor Mary Sheffield's Office of Neighborhood and Community Safety, said two days after the shooting.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Wrothy said a verbal argument at the home began among some women on Sept. 27 after a phone allegedly went missing. The altercation among them continued outside the residence before it escalated to gunfire.

Ansley Harris Jr., 45, and Donahvan Gray, 36, both of Detroit, and 63-year-old Kevin Scott of Belleville, Michigan, were killed in the shooting, according to the prosecutor's office. Two women, ages 28 and 32, and two men, ages 25 and 30, were injured.

The prosecutor's office says 25-year-old Christopher Rafael Gouch of Detroit is charged with three counts of premeditated murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and seven counts of felony firearm in the incident. He was arrested on Sept. 29.