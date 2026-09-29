Suspect arrested in mass shooting at "after-hours" club in Detroit, police say

Detroit police say a suspect has been arrested in a mass shooting that left three people dead and injured four others at an "after-hours" strip club.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says a warrant will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

"I want to commend our DPD Homicide Task Force for its relentless work to identify and apprehend the individual responsible. I also want to recognize our 2nd Precinct officers for their swift response following a ShotSpotter alert and our VICE Unit for its critical work throughout this investigation," Bettison said in a statement.

The shooting happened around 7:21 a.m. Sunday near Eaton Avenue and Prest Street on the city's west side. According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a fight.

The ages of the individuals shot have not yet been disclosed, though Bettison said the three men who died were "approximately 30 and up." Four others, two men and two women, were privately taken to a hospital after the shooting with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Bettison has said that the home where the shooting occurred was under investigation, saying police have taken seven calls for service to the address.

It's unknown what the nature of those calls is.

According to some homeowners in the neighborhood who did not want to speak on camera, the home, which allegedly operated an after-hours strip club, has been a problem for years.

"Sunday morning demonstrated how serious the consequences can be when illegal establishments are allowed to operate. As a result, DPD will be stepping up enforcement efforts targeting illegal after-hours establishments and we encourage community members to report illegal activity occurring in their neighborhoods," Bettison said.