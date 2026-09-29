Questions remain after 3 men killed at "after-hours" strip club on Detroit's west side

Questions linger as to why an illegal after-hours establishment wasn't shut down before the mass shooting that claimed the lives of three men and injured four others in Detroit.

On Sunday, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison admitted the home located near Eaton Avenue and Prest Street on the city's west side was under investigation.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have had seven calls for service to this address," Bettison said.

It's still unclear what the nature of those calls is.

"We do know that none of those calls were gun violence related," said Teferi Brent, senior director for the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood and Community Safety.

According to some of the homeowners in the neighborhood who did not want to go on camera, the home, which allegedly hid an illegal after-hours strip club, has been a problem for years.

"Any illegitimate business that is working or operating after hours, whether it be a business or a home, I will continue to work with the chief to ensure that we're cracking down on those establishments so that we don't have a situation that took place the other day," Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said.

For others with close ties to the three victims, this spot was like a second home.

"Like it was never no bad vibes. Like it was like this was the first incident that ever happened here," said Asia Llyod, a friend of the victim.

Friends and family say the men identified simply as Sinn, Big Mike and Ansar were father figures and mentors.

"They kept telling me to chase my dreams and do what I needed to do, so I can make it up out of here," Sonia Hunter, a friend of the victim, said.

"This all we know. Like these are our protectors. Like they was always there for us. So it's crazy that they're just gone," Llyod said.

CBS News Detroit attempted to speak with Detroit City Council President James Tate about the traumatic event that impacted so many of his constituents on Tuesday, but he was unavailable because he was in session.

"Like our whole community is shattered. Like, this was a community thing. Like it's so many of us," Hunter said.

The community says it will continue to mourn the lost lives and pray for justice.