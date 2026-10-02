Watch live: Wayne County prosecutor reports on "after-hours" club shooting investigation

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will host a press conference on Friday morning on the investigation into a mass shooting on Sunday in Detroit's west side that left three people dead and four others injured.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a fight at a location described as an "after-hours" strip club. The Detroit Police Department said one person was arrested this week.

CBS News Detroit will livestream the presentation on the CBS Detroit app and on YouTube.

The press conference is expected to start at 9 a.m. at the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center.

A candle is lit near the site of an "after-hours" club in West Detroit where three people died and four others were injured during a shooting on Sept. 27, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The shooting investigation

A SpotShotter notification alerted police about 7:21 a.m. Sunday to possible gunfire at the home near Eaton Avenue and Prest Street. Police Chief Todd Bettison said on Tuesday the three men who died were "approximately 30 and up." Four others, two men and two women, were privately taken to a hospital after the shooting with injuries.

Bettison also said the home where the shooting occurred was under investigation, adding police have taken seven calls for service to the address.

It's unknown what the nature of those calls is.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield assigned the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood and Community Safety to arrange wraparound services as appropriate for the residents and families affected by the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.