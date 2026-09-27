3 males killed, 4 other people injured in shooting at "after-hours" spot in Detroit, police chief says

Three males are dead and four other people are injured after a shooting at an "after-hours" location in Detroit on Sunday morning.

Police Chief Todd Bettison said in a news conference that officers responded to the shooting around 7:21 a.m. According to The Detroit News, it happened near Eaton Avenue and Prest Street on the city's west side.

The officers found three males suffering from "fatal wounds," Bettison said. Four others, two men and two women, were privately taken to a hospital after the shooting with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The ages of the individuals shot have not yet been disclosed, though Bettison said the three males who died were "approximately 30 and up."

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a fight.

"I don't view this as an ongoing danger to the public or the community," Bettison said.

The police chief added that his department has leads and that it's working to identify those responsible, though it wasn't immediately known whether any arrests had been made.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said at the news conference that the Office of Neighborhood and Community Safety will have "robust, wraparound services" for residents and families impacted by the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.