Detroit high school students can earn up to $1,000 for perfect attendance

For the second year in a row, Detroit Public Schools Community District is bringing back its attendance incentive program, which gives high school students the opportunity to earn money for showing up to every class.

After winter break, the school district will launch "Perfect Attendance Pays," a program that allows students to earn up to $100 for perfect attendance.

Starting Monday, Jan. 5, through Friday, Jan. 9, high school students in grades nine through 12 who attend school every day during those five days will earn a $100 digital Visa gift card.

The five-day cycles will run through Friday, March 20, meaning $1,000 is up for grabs for qualifying students simply showing up to every class.

District school officials say daily attendance is most challenged at the high school level. To improve those numbers, the district came up with this unique approach, launching the second-year program specifically from January until March, when student attendance suffers most and when learning is most critical.

Ten weeks of perfect attendance that quite literally pays off.

