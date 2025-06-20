Detroit high school student detained by ICE deported to Colombia, attorney says

Maykol Bogoya-Duarte, a Detroit high school student who was detained while en route to a school field trip site, has been deported to Colombia.

Christine Sauvé, manager of policy and communication at Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, confirmed Friday that Bogoya-Duarte was deported and had arrived safely in Colombia. The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center has been involved in the case and represents the teen.

CBS Detroit has reached out to ICE for a comment on the situation.

Bogoya-Duarte was just 3.5 credits away from graduating from Western International High School through Detroit Public Schools Community District, and some of those involved in the case hoped he would be allowed to graduate before being deported.

The circumstances in this case started on May 20. On that date, Bogoya-Duarte and three other classmates were on their way to Lake Erie Metropark to meet up with others on a school field trip.

While en route, Rockwood police pulled them over.

Ruby Robinson, senior managing attorney with Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, has said police had difficulty communicating with the student in English and called U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Federal officials realized he was in the country illegally.

In a statement issued in early June, a CBP spokesperson said, "Local police pulled over the vehicle and found the driver had no license—only a City of Detroit ID. Border Patrol confirmed he was in the country illegally, having ignored a judge's removal order and lost his appeal."

While he and his mother had entered the United States in 2022, Robinson said they had not been successful in seeking protection.

Bogoya-Duarte called his teachers, reporting that he was being detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"After the student was apprehended District police engaged the authorities that had the student in custody to ensure his safety and to advocate on his behalf but ultimately the authorities were following procedure and the law," the school district said.

The teen was first taken to Chippewa County Correctional Facility in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.