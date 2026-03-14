Detroit hairstylist, 31, accused of pointing gun at woman during dispute over payment

A Detroit hairstylist is accused of pointing a gun at a 29-year-old woman during a "verbal altercation" over the payment for a styling, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

Online court records show the hairstylist, identified by officials as a 31-year-old woman, is charged with one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm in connection with the March 6 incident.

Prosecutors said the dispute happened at the hairstylist's home on the 1100 block of West Forest Avenue around 9:58 p.m.

A judge set the hairstylist's bond at $20,000 cash or surety, though court records said a bond redetermination hearing is scheduled to happen Monday at 9:30 a.m.

The hairstylist is scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on March 24, according to court records.