City gives OK to begin repairs on Eastern Market building after partial collapse

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit officials have given the OK for contractors to re-enter and stabilize the Del Bene building on Russell Street after it partially collapsed this month.

This comes after the building's owner hired an engineer, who determined the building was "safe to enter, stabilize, assess, and repair," according to the city Buildings, Safety, Engineering and Environmental Department (BSEED).

In a statement on Wednesday, BSEED said it accepted a letter submitted by the engineer and is allowing the owner, engineer, and contractors to "proceed accordingly."

"DTE has been given the go-ahead to reenergize the building," read the statement. "We expect applications for permits and related documents to be submitted within 30 days and look forward to getting this building back online as soon as possible."

Last week, the city ordered an emergency demolition of the building, which is home to a number of businesses, including Detroit Vs Everybody and Jabs Gym. At the time, business owners were told they could not enter the building to recover any items.