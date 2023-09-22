Eastern Market building owner working to stabilize it after partial collapse, city officials say

Eastern Market building owner working to stabilize it following partial collapse, city says

Eastern Market building owner working to stabilize it following partial collapse, city says

Eastern Market building owner working to stabilize it following partial collapse, city says

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit city officials say a building in Eastern Market that partially collapsed last week is expected to be in the process of repairs.

Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department (BSEED) director David Bell said in a statement Friday that the owner hired an engineer who determined the Del Bene building on Russell Street was "safe to enter, stabilize, assess, and repair."

Bell says the city reviewed the document from the engineer and accepted it.

"The owner has also agreed to a reasonable timeline to begin stabilization, apply for permits, and begin repairs. An agreement was made between both legal teams for the path forward with certain timelines and deliverables," Bell said.

"The agreement is for the owner to stabilize the structure within 5 days, an application for repairs to be submitted within 30 days, and an assurance that repairs will begin within 7 days of approval. We also agree that the appeal hearing should be adjourned for now, and we look forward to working with them to get this building back online as quickly as possible."

Last week, the city of Detroit ordered an emergency demolition of the building, which is home to a number of businesses, including Detroit Vs Everybody and Jabs Gym. At the time, businesses were told they could not enter the building to recover any items.