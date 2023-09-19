Businesses inside Eastern Market building to lose inventory inside

(CBS DETROIT) - Businesses inside the Eastern Market building that had a partial wall collapse will lose all their belongings and inventory inside.

That's because the city is not allowing business owners to enter the building to recover any items after it decided to demolish the building due to it being an immediate danger to the public.

"We're in a terrible spot right now, and we need patience and support more than anything," said Armond Harris, the owner of Jabs Gym, located inside the building on the corner of Russell and Winder in Eastern Market.

Harris said he is devastated that his once-thriving business was forced to close because of a wall collapse on Friday.

"It's crazy. One day, you have your livelihood going, you got your business going, you got your staff having a good time. And the next day, it's all gone," Harris said.

Harris and the other businesses, including Detroit vs. Everybody, are forbidden from re-entering the building because of the assumed structural damage.

On Friday, one person was injured by falling debris from the collapse and suffered minor injuries.

For Harris, this is a major setback to his business as he is set to lose roughly $200,000 in equipment and furnishings.

Preservation Detroit sent a letter to the city of Detroit pleading to delay the planned construction because it has historic value and to make sure it can't be saved.

The building on the corner of Winder and Russell was erected in 1908 to house the Dueweke Grocery Company.

However, the city responded by saying it must demolish the Del Bene building because it is an immediate danger to the public.

Harris said he understands the concern and that his greater concern is his members looking for a home and his staff who need to make a living.

"I have a whole community of people looking to work out. I have a lot of staff of people who need to feed their families, you know what I mean, that I'm kind of worried about, so I have no idea what the city is going to do, but I hope they do it fast," Harris said.

While the fight to delay demolition ensues, Harris wants to thank his members and supporters.

"I just appreciate everybody who has supported me with the GoFundMe. We feel the love, and hopefully, we can be back up and running soon," Harris said.