Detroit girl, 16, charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old boy

A 16-year-old Detroit girl has been charged in connection with shooting a 13-year-old boy.

On the evening of April 23, Detroit police responded to a church in the 17100 block of West Seven Mile Road for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his right thigh and buttocks. The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Wayne County prosecutors allege Princess Diana Jennings-Carter approached the boy at a bus stop and fired a gun several times, striking the boy, before she left the area. Jennings-Carter was later arrested on April 24.

She is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and three counts of felony firearm.

Prosecutors say Jennings-Carter will be waived and tried as an adult defendant. She is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.